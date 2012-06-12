Trending designs to inspire you
Here is my first wall lettering done for a friend. I don't speak French very well so I cannot guarantee the quality of the text.
I'm not a good calligrapher either. This is lettering, not calligraphy. Here is what I did:
First I laid out the lines in Illustrator with the help of the wonderful Bickham Script and its many alternate characters and swashes. Then I measured the wall. I turned to Illustrator and calculated the margins and the leading. Next I drew the lines on the wall with the help of a pencil, a level and a ruler. I then wrote the heart lines of the letters with the pencil. Finally I carefully drew the thicks and thins in gouache with a pointed brush, over the heartlines drawn in pencil.