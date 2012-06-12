Birgit Zimmermann

Draggable Tabs

Birgit Zimmermann
Birgit Zimmermann
Draggable Tabs website ui html css dragdrop
trying to come up with a generic solution for dragging elements in a tabbed list in HTML/CSS.

don't know how to handle the overflow edge for longer lists yet... any ideas, anybody?

Posted on Jun 12, 2012
Birgit Zimmermann
Birgit Zimmermann

