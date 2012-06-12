Will Phillips Jr

Screw Pulp Logo

Screw Pulp Logo black woodgrain logo logo design branding wood texture slab serif
This is what was used in the final presentation at 48 Hour Launch here in Memphis. Also what now resides on the current landing page for them:

http://screwpulp.com

Show some support, it's an awesome startup.

Posted on Jun 12, 2012
