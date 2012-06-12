Kyle Adams

Player UI

Kyle Adams
Kyle Adams
  • Save
Player UI music player ui coldplay chrome brushed metal enlarge mini micro
Download color palette

Another look into my Mini Music Player UI. Thank you to everyone who gave some input on the first version.

Playerui small
Rebound of
Mini Music Player
By Kyle Adams
View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2012
Kyle Adams
Kyle Adams
Web designer helping promote awesome ideas

More by Kyle Adams

View profile
    • Like