DJ SpinPad Concept

I designed this DJ app concept when the iPad first came out, sat on it for too long and forgot about it. As a former DJ myself, I knew what features I'd really like to see in an iPad app, as most of them are far too underpowered. I still think this idea could work, but haven't had the time to get it built out, so here it is. Full concept here: http://www.behance.net/gallery/iPad-DJ-App/4205005