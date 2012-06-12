Ryan Putnam

RA Ryan Avatar

Ryan Putnam
Ryan Putnam
  • Save
RA Ryan Avatar vector illustration avatar beard face character
Download color palette

Making some avatars for the new Rype Arts site. Sticking with the clean minimal style of the other elements.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2012
Ryan Putnam
Ryan Putnam
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ryan Putnam

View profile
    • Like