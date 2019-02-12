Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rames Creative Design

Minimalist Circle Logo Design for Highwind

Rames Creative Design
Rames Creative Design
  • Save
Minimalist Circle Logo Design for Highwind line logo identity brand and identity vector icon concept logo designer logogrid minimalist minimal circle logo circle branding brand logomark portfolio logomaker logotype logo designs logo
Download color palette

This Logo has been made by Circle Grid System,
.
Let me know what do you think about this? Any feedback is welcome!

Wanna work with us? You can direct messages here :
Email ramescreative@gmail.com
Chat WhatsApp

Other Portfolio Links

Rames Creative Design
Rames Creative Design

More by Rames Creative Design

View profile
    • Like