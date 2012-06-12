Corey Brinkmann

Gnarwal - Yoyo microsite mockup.

Gnarwal - Yoyo microsite mockup. color rainbow yoyo texture grit typography blue teal seafoam
I dig yoyos! This design would be for a hero graphic for a yoyo microsite. You can't see if very well, but there are rainbow antlers in the background... have you ever seen a set of rainbow antlers you didn't like? No, no you haven't. :D

Posted on Jun 12, 2012
    • Like