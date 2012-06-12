PRETTYGOODSIR

Logo For Local Tech Company

PRETTYGOODSIR
PRETTYGOODSIR
  • Save
Logo For Local Tech Company logo type tech computer bold
Download color palette

Josh Shaw drew the computer and I added the type.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2012
PRETTYGOODSIR
PRETTYGOODSIR

More by PRETTYGOODSIR

View profile
    • Like