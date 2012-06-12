Ben Hayes

visual identity open-sans typography font
Experimenting with Open Sans for a new brand. This sans-serif has a good range of weights and is available on Google Fonts for free use as a web font. It also has extended latin glyphs – very useful!

Posted on Jun 12, 2012
