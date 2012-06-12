Floris Voorveld

Soon to be released Free Font

Soon to be released Free Font font free neo-grotesque
I was literally one click away from releasing the font of which this shot is a rebound when I decided I wasn't fully satisfied with it. I thought it wasn't consistent enough so I rebuilt it from scratch (in three weights this time). I guess it's best described as a contemporary neo-grotesque-ish font.

At least one of the weights will be free for download :)

C20f5d0a4b3f0c8a845f4a30c57e687b
Rebound of
Side Project
By Floris Voorveld
Posted on Jun 12, 2012
