Letícia Motta

Oito e oito branding

Letícia Motta
Letícia Motta
  • Save
Oito e oito branding branding graphic logo identity
Download color palette

Branding design (visual identity, graphic designs and photos) for a company that produces and sells leather bags and female purses. The name "Oito e Oito" means "Eight and eight". It explains the logo idea.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2012
Letícia Motta
Letícia Motta

More by Letícia Motta

View profile
    • Like