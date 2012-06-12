Natalia Dekalo

Rodchenko's poster

Natalia Dekalo
Natalia Dekalo
  • Save
Rodchenko's poster rodchenko constructionism poster russian avant-garde lily brik mayakovsky
Download color palette

This poster is dedicated to all those, who love Rodchenko.

Natalia Dekalo
Natalia Dekalo

More by Natalia Dekalo

View profile
    • Like