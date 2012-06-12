Profile view

Jorge Guevara

This shot was from a photo and video social sharing site that rewarded you for posting and rating on good content. This is part of the profile page where the visitor was viewing all the videos uploaded by a particular user. This was a gr8 project, however we had to pull it because the client did not pay us.

Posted on Jun 12, 2012
