Dinosaurs in the Bible Church Flyer and CD

This Dinosaurs in the Bible Flyer and CD Label is sold exclusively on graphicriver, it can be used for your Sermons, Gospel Concerts, Youth programs, etc. In this package you’ll find 3 Photoshop files. All text and graphics in the files are editable, color coded and simple to edit. The file also has 5 one-click color options.

Matching Sermon

Dinosaurs & Bible by Ralph Andrus

“Look at Behemoth, which I made along with you and which feeds on grass like an ox. What strength it has in its loins, what power in the muscles of its belly! Its tail sways like a cedar; the sinews of its thighs are close-knit. Its bones are tubes of bronze, its limbs like rods of iron. It ranks first among the works of God, yet its Maker can approach it with his sword. The hills bring it their produce, and all the wild animals play nearby. Under the lotus plants it lies, hidden among the reeds in the marsh. The lotuses conceal it in their shadow; the poplars by the stream surround it. A raging river does not alarm it; it is secure, though the Jordan should surge against its mouth. Can anyone capture it by the eyes, or trap it and pierce its nose? Job 40:15

Image Credits

Storm Moving in by Julia Starr

Into the desert by Julia Starr

Rusted Paper Texture by Julia Starr

