Elena-Greta Apostol

Dribbble 79

Elena-Greta Apostol
Elena-Greta Apostol
  • Save
Dribbble 79 logo design branding iscariotteh elena-greta apostol zbanghiu jump arc grey white
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2012
Elena-Greta Apostol
Elena-Greta Apostol

More by Elena-Greta Apostol

View profile
    • Like