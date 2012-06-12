Thibaut Sailly

Neuber ipad app frick collection awconqueror antiques
From an iPad app I designed at work for an exhibition at the Frick Collection in New York. If you're into antiques, 18th century european history and mineralogy, you might want to have a look at it.

Posted on Jun 12, 2012
