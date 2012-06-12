Dribbble Invite Giveaway

Hey guys! I have 1 invite to giveaway. Want it? Follow these steps:

1. Share this shot on twitter

2. Make a 400x300 example "shot" for dribbble. If you want, just crop something old you made to that size.

3. Email me at contact@benmuschol.com with the subject "Invite Giveaway" and attach the image you made.

Good luck! Many will enter, one will win.

Entries are due by the 19th.

NOTE: I tend to prefer Web/UI designs.

The contest is over, and the winner is Riki Tanone