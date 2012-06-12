jackson alves

On tour with Professor Green

jackson alves
jackson alves
  • Save
On tour with Professor Green calligraphy typography lettering caligrafia tipografia swashes ornaments
Download color palette

Another shot of the Nuts Magazine's type work. Check it out the vídeo of the creation process!
http://goo.gl/ja996

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2012
jackson alves
jackson alves

More by jackson alves

View profile
    • Like