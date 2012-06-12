Szende Brassai

Full Moon & Vegas Grocery (wip)

Szende Brassai
Szende Brassai
  • Save
Full Moon & Vegas Grocery (wip) adline brassai szende illustration web full moon vegas grocery city lights star las vegas sky night stars
Download color palette

just a small slice of the work I'm working on right now...
Stay tuned!

PS:Is such a joy to work on this (:
(check out the attachment and this link below)
----------------------------------------------------
http://dribbble.com/shots/417680-Vegas-Grocery
(forgot to rebound this)

Szende Brassai
Szende Brassai

More by Szende Brassai

View profile
    • Like