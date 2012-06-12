Tyler Galpin

It's Dangerous To Go Alone!

It's Dangerous To Go Alone! ftw icons hyrule muthasuckas lost woods fuckganongetrupees
"The flow of time is always cruel... its speed seems different for each person, but no one can change it... A thing that does not change with time is a memory of younger days..."

- Sheik.

Ninja Edit: for you hip-hop fans...The Ocarina of Rhyme. 'Nuff said.

Posted on Jun 12, 2012
