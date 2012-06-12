Nathan Ford

Gridset Pixel Ruler

Nathan Ford
Nathan Ford
  • Save
Gridset Pixel Ruler ruler pixels resolution
Download color palette

A proof of something for the Gridset table at Ampersand Conference. Come by and pick one up Friday if you’re attending.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2012
Nathan Ford
Nathan Ford
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Nathan Ford

View profile
    • Like