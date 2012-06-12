Veerle Pieters

Holiday adventures…

Veerle Pieters
Here is yet another sneak peek of the WordPress theme design I'm working on for The Theme Foundry. I've tweaked the background color and texture, and also the typography has been changed. Still all very much in progress…

