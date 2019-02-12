Introducing The Introducing The Bougainvillea Script, a stylish Font Style. This beautiful script font offers your personal touch to your latest art project with elegant, classy and modern look.

The Bougainvillea Script offers gorgeous typographic will perfect for many different project such as logos & branding, invitation, stationery, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, special events or anything that need handwriting taste. What's Included :

Bougainvillea OTF

Bougainvillea TTF

Numeral and Punctuation

Stylistic Alternates & Ligatures

780 Swashes

International Language

Works on PC & Mac

Simple installations

Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even works on Microsoft Word.

This is My free font Link at dafont:

https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119

For premium licence you can download with this:

https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/

Hope you enjoy with our font!

"FanaStudio"