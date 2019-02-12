Fanastudio

Bougainvillea Script

Introducing The Introducing The Bougainvillea Script, a stylish Font Style. This beautiful script font offers your personal touch to your latest art project with elegant, classy and modern look.

The Bougainvillea Script offers gorgeous typographic will perfect for many different project such as logos & branding, invitation, stationery, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, special events or anything that need handwriting taste. What's Included :

Bougainvillea OTF
Bougainvillea TTF
Numeral and Punctuation
Stylistic Alternates & Ligatures
780 Swashes
International Language
Works on PC & Mac
Simple installations
Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even works on Microsoft Word.

This is My free font Link at dafont:
https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119

For premium licence you can download with this:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/

Hope you enjoy with our font!
"FanaStudio"

