Roy Husdell

3D Tado

Roy Husdell
Roy Husdell
  • Save
3D Tado 3d character design
Download color palette

First upload to dribbble. Had the honour of turning one of Tado's worlds into 3D for a new Gola product brand campaign...dream project :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2012
Roy Husdell
Roy Husdell

More by Roy Husdell

View profile
    • Like