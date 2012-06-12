Sergio Alvarez

Small improvement to the activity panel

Sergio Alvarez
Sergio Alvarez
  • Save
Small improvement to the activity panel dribbble feature request
Download color palette

Sometimes is really hard to differentiate the new/old updates in the activity panel so I thought it could be improved simply changing the opacity of the already seen items. IMHO.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2012
Sergio Alvarez
Sergio Alvarez

More by Sergio Alvarez

View profile
    • Like