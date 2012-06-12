Antoine Mouquod

Halcyon, alternative version

Antoine Mouquod
Antoine Mouquod
  • Save
Halcyon, alternative version logotype energy
Download color palette

I love the bird and it fits the name but not really the company (who cares?) so I'd like to show something else to the client, based more on energy. What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2012
Antoine Mouquod
Antoine Mouquod

More by Antoine Mouquod

View profile
    • Like