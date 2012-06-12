allan berger

Datepicker

allan berger
allan berger
  • Save
Datepicker ui interface gui clean light cal calendar date due date picker time blue white overlay icon project management ux kievit ical
Download color palette

a dribbble of blossom's due-date picker, the number in the top-left cal icon is dynamically set to the current selected date.

allan berger
allan berger

More by allan berger

View profile
    • Like