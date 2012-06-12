Paresh Khatri

Mini Stuff

Mini Stuff
This is something I had in my mind in the morning... It can be a mini Dribbble I will be adding more details to it... just started with it so I can make kick some ass here...

Posted on Jun 12, 2012
