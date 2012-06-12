Clemens Posch ∞

Sad Whale Is Sad (WIP)

Clemens Posch ∞
Clemens Posch ∞
  • Save
Sad Whale Is Sad (WIP) sad whale render 3d zbrush modeling light lighting orca stranded beach sea blue sand hot dry greenpeace
Download color palette

This is the first test shot, for a personal project i'm currently working on. I need to take a lot of time to remodel the whale to get a lot more detail in it.

Clemens Posch ∞
Clemens Posch ∞
Dad. Designer. Design Director.

More by Clemens Posch ∞

View profile
    • Like