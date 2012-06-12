Jonatan Littke

Adecla on Bootstrap

Building a document management system. We're using a customized version of Twitter's Bootstrap, as displayed here.

Originally the client didn't want to spend much time of the design of the UI but I just couldn't stand it and put this together during a day or so.

Posted on Jun 12, 2012
