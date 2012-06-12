Estuardo R. Heer

Pipeline Project!

Estuardo R. Heer
Estuardo R. Heer
Hire Me
  • Save
Pipeline Project! ui design website user interface web site menu navigation icons header demo
Download color palette

This is the first proposal for a very cool project I'm working on...I'm already working on the second version!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2012
Estuardo R. Heer
Estuardo R. Heer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Estuardo R. Heer

View profile
    • Like