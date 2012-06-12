Krishna Chaitanya Velagapati

theme design

Krishna Chaitanya Velagapati
Krishna Chaitanya Velagapati
  • Save
theme design theme design theme design minimal portfolio dribbble clean works white web
Download color palette

one of my design, a minimal theme showcase design

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2012
Krishna Chaitanya Velagapati
Krishna Chaitanya Velagapati
Welcome to my design portfolio

More by Krishna Chaitanya Velagapati

View profile
    • Like