Jason Yang

Darth Vader on the Death Star

Jason Yang
Jason Yang
  • Save
Darth Vader on the Death Star invisibleelement illustration retro sketch cartoon modern upa star wars darth vader sith
Download color palette

If Star Wars was a UPA cartoon, this is what Darth Vader would look like as you grasp for your last seconds of breath.

Jason Yang
Jason Yang

More by Jason Yang

View profile
    • Like