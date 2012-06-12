Andrew Harrison

Spirit futura futura bold spirit of progress
Redesigning TrainBuilder.com properly this time. I'm using Futura a fair bit.

I can't imagine there are many Australian Railway nerds on here, but if there are: yes, I know that photo is not the Spirit of Progress.

Posted on Jun 12, 2012
