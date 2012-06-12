Ray Mawst

Haipoo (Haiku about poo)

Haipoo (Haiku about poo) illustration bear poo woods
For a project, I'm illustrating a bunch of haipoos.

This illustration is for the following haipoo:

There's two types of men,
Those who can poo in the woods;
And those who cannot.

Posted on Jun 12, 2012
