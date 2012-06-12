Luke Alford

@DanielBeere asked me to do some responsive work on his website, he was having trouble doing it himself. I spent a few days working on the designs he provided and have thoroughly enjoyed this project.

http://danielbeere.com

Posted on Jun 12, 2012
