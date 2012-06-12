Claudio Gomboli

ecommerce cart icon

Claudio Gomboli
Claudio Gomboli
  • Save
ecommerce cart icon ios icon application app iphone ecommerce clothes cart
Download color palette

iOS icon for a clothing ecommerce application.
Version with cart

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2012
Claudio Gomboli
Claudio Gomboli

More by Claudio Gomboli

View profile
    • Like