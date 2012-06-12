Andriy Noble

Microbrew Logo concepts

Working on making a beer ranking app? webapp? iOS app? Not sure yet, and im sure there are others. Just trying to put some fonts together for this. Also thank you http://www.flickr.com/photos/eschipul/ for the image.

Posted on Jun 12, 2012
