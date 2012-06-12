Hannah Boresow

Of Mice & Men Photoshoot

of mice and men book cover john steinbeck typography paint literature photography model body novel
A snapshot from my recent photoshoot using hand-painted type on a model for my revamped John Steinbeck book cover series

