Vijay Dev

Care - donate

Vijay Dev
Vijay Dev
  • Save
Care - donate design photoshop website ui
Download color palette

I bet you can imagine the amount of time spent on resizing the JustGiving logo. Given the fact that its was raster image.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2012
Vijay Dev
Vijay Dev

More by Vijay Dev

View profile
    • Like