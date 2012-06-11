Aubrey Klein

Happy Tabs #1

Happy Tabs #1 happy hour logotype typography script handdrawn
I think this little guy got killed. There's still hope, though!

(If it gets resurrected, I'll likely up the space between that Y's swash and the baseline. And I'd like to explore some different T's, too.)

Posted on Jun 11, 2012
