Jacqueline Smith

Meeetcute logo

Jacqueline Smith
Jacqueline Smith
  • Save
Meeetcute logo logo branding
Download color palette

Logo design for meeetcute.com, a new networking site (coming soon!) helping designers and developers create long-lasting & collaborative relationships. Co-founded with http://dribbble.com/chrismorata.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2012
Jacqueline Smith
Jacqueline Smith

More by Jacqueline Smith

View profile
    • Like