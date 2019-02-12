𝔅𝔢𝔰𝔱𝔖𝔢𝔯𝔳𝔢𝔡𝔅𝔬𝔩𝔡

Holographic 🙃💊

𝔅𝔢𝔰𝔱𝔖𝔢𝔯𝔳𝔢𝔡𝔅𝔬𝔩𝔡
𝔅𝔢𝔰𝔱𝔖𝔢𝔯𝔳𝔢𝔡𝔅𝔬𝔩𝔡
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Texture & Lighting tests for some assets being cooked up for the new @Daniel Barkle ☺ (you should follow him) portfolio. 👀

Check out my Instagram stories, I'm using it more often to post process and behind the scenes of the projects I'm currently working on. ↴

Follow me: Twitter & Instagram.

𝔅𝔢𝔰𝔱𝔖𝔢𝔯𝔳𝔢𝔡𝔅𝔬𝔩𝔡
𝔅𝔢𝔰𝔱𝔖𝔢𝔯𝔳𝔢𝔡𝔅𝔬𝔩𝔡
Direction & Design Available for new freelance projects ↴
Hire Me

More by 𝔅𝔢𝔰𝔱𝔖𝔢𝔯𝔳𝔢𝔡𝔅𝔬𝔩𝔡

View profile
    • Like