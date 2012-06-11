Craig M. Clark

GPS Scion xB

Craig M. Clark
Craig M. Clark
  • Save
GPS Scion xB tomtom pixel xb gps
Download color palette

I went on a quick road trip this weekend and realized that all the default icons that come with my GPS suck and thought I should just make my own car, and then I found out it's really simple.

Have your own Scion xB and tomtom? download the art file, here

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2012
Craig M. Clark
Craig M. Clark

More by Craig M. Clark

View profile
    • Like