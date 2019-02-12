Overtime with Maurice Cherry

Designer, podcaster, and pioneering digital creator, @Maurice Cherry, joins us on Overtime. Maurice shares what he's up to at Glitch as the Head of Media and the history behind how Revision Path became a podcast and how it's grown and changed in the last 5 years. Designer, podcaster, and pioneering digital creator, Maurice Cherry, joins us on Overtime. In this episode, Maurice shares what he's up to at Glitch as the Head of Media and the history behind how Revision Path became a podcast how it's grown and changed in the last 5 years. Maurice also hints at the BIG project he's working on next and shares some super simple advice for designers. All that in more in a brand new Overtime episode. Listen wherever you get podcasts!