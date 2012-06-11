Julio Ramos

Monday Blues

Julio Ramos
Julio Ramos
Hire Me
  • Save
Monday Blues typography ornaments vector lettering monday
Download color palette

Just playing with some hand lettering

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2012
Julio Ramos
Julio Ramos
Independent brand designer + illustrator out of Florida
Hire Me

More by Julio Ramos

View profile
    • Like