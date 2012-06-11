Todd Pritts

Old Rotary Phone Lighting & Texture Test

Todd Pritts
Todd Pritts
  • Save
Old Rotary Phone Lighting & Texture Test old phone 3d render modeling texture lighting
Download color palette

Another test I did recently on modeling techniques, texture, and lighting.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2012
Todd Pritts
Todd Pritts

More by Todd Pritts

View profile
    • Like