Mike McDonald

Merit Badges

Mike McDonald
Mike McDonald
Hire Me
  • Save
Merit Badges merit badge merit badges merit badge boy scout scout scouting patch vector
Download color palette

Some merit badge style patches I came up with for a stock vector set.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2012
Mike McDonald
Mike McDonald
Design & branding specialist
Hire Me

More by Mike McDonald

View profile
    • Like