Watching Prometheus

Stripey Peanut M&Ms is a children’s book style account of a young couple on their journey together, from first meeting to becoming involved in a long term relationship. Each page illustrates a different day or memory from the relationship, the highs, the awkward faux pas and the inside jokes. Here they are watching Prometheus.

Project featured on Behance's Character Design Served.

Rebound of
Stripey Peanut M&M's (Character Design)
